Sampa The Great announces 2022 North American tour

Sampa The Great will be reviving her touring schedule next year with a slew of dates across North America.

The Zambian rapper – real name Sampa Tembo – revealed that she’ll be playing 11 dates throughout USA and Canada in March and April next year, kicking off at The Foundry in Philadelphia. She’ll then play shows in Washington D.C., Brooklyn and Cambridge, before heading to Canada to play Montreal and Toronto.

Then, Sampa will head back to America to play in Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland, before wrapping things up in Oakland. New York’s KeiyaA is on board to support Sampa across all dates, with tickets on sale this Friday (November 19) through Sampa’s website.

This tour isn’t the only run of live dates Sampa has planned for 2022, having already been booked across several European festival lineups including Primavera Sound and Maifield Derby.

In a recent interview, Sampa The Great revealed that she has plans to release new music early next year. One new track, ‘Never Forget’, is a tribute to Zamrock, a genre originating in the ’70s that blends African rhythms with elements of garage or psychedelic rock. Tembo also revealed to Sydney Morning Herald that she has also been spending time with Emmanuel Jagari Chanda, frontman of Zamrock band WITCH.

Sampa The Great’s last album ‘The Return’ arrived in 2019, going on to earn her a second Australian Music Prize and three ARIA Awards including Best Female Artist.

Sampa The Great’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

MARCH

28 – Philadelphia, The Foundry

29 – Washington, D.C., 9:30 Club

APRIL

1 – Brooklyn, Music Hall of Williamsburg

2 – Cambridge, The Sinclair

5 – Montreal, L’Astral

6 – Toronto, Velvet Underground

8 – Chicago, Lincoln Hall

9 – Minneapolis, The Cedar Cultural Center

12 – Seattle, Neumos

13 – Portland, Star Theater

21 – Oakland, The New Parish