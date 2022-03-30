Sampa The Great announces ‘An Afro Future’ tour with KYE, Mwanjé and C.Frim

Sampa The Great has announced a new suite of dates for ‘An Afro Future’, the tour purpose-built to usher in the rapper/poet’s new era.

First announced in September 2020, the run would initially consist of two shows in Sydney last February, and another two in Melbourne the next month. It was cancelled a month out, however, with Sampa then announcing a pair of ‘Afro Future’ gigs for last year’s VIVID Live program. That too was cancelled before it could happen last August, however Sampa has remained staunch in her vision to bring ‘An Afro Future’ to Australian audiences.

Now, she’s announced five new dates for the tour, with two each in Sydney and Melbourne – the former coming as part of this year’s VIVID Live, and the latter as part of the RISING Festival – and one in Brisbane. The lattermost show will kick things off on Wednesday May 25, before the VIVID gigs go down on Friday May 27 and Saturday 28. Melbourne’s RISING dates will wrap the tour up on Wednesday June 1 and Thursday 2.

Tickets for the Sydney and Melbourne dates are on sale now – you can grab them here and here, respectively – with Brisbane’s show going on sale here at 12pm tomorrow (March 31).

‘An Afro Future’ will mark Sampa’s first proper tour of Australia with her backing band in tow, all members of whom hail from Sampa’s homeland of Zambia. They’ll be performing cuts from her debut studio album, 2019’s ‘The Return’, as well as the live debut of new material that’s set for release later in 2022.

Joining Sampa and her band for all five shows will be a trio of guests led by Zimbabwe-born, London-raised, Melbourne-based hip-hop artist KYE (aka Kylie Chirunga). She comes hot off the back of a sold-out tour with Genesis Owusu – where she performed as both an opener and a member of his backing band – as well as her own tour in support of last year’s ‘Good Company’ EP.

Rounding out the openers for ‘An Afro Future’ will be Melbourne-based neo-soul artist Mwanjé – who is also Sampa’s little sister – and club DJ C.Frim.

Last November, Sampa confirmed that she’d be releasing new music later this year. She relocated to Zambia at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with one track in particular, titled ‘Never Forget’, being a tribute to Zamrock (a Zambian genre that originated in the 1970s, blending African rhythms with elements of garage or psychedelic rock).

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Sampa noted that she’d been working with Emmanuel Jagari Chanda, frontman of Zamrock band WITCH. “It’s so beautiful to know that these sounds are there, the sounds our parents listened to,” Sampa said of ‘Never Forget’.

“[Mwanjé] wrote the chorus herself,” she continued, “and then my cousin starts singing. It’s literally this thing when we are all in the studio, we are all riffing off each other, and we are all related to each other.”

In the years following ‘The Return’, Sampa has teamed up with a suite of other artists for collaborative tracks. Among those are ‘Outer Body Stranger’ with Superego, ‘Better Days’ with Baker Boy and Dallas Woods, ‘Approach With Caution’ with Quakers, ‘Stumbling Down’ with the late Tony Allen, and ‘Gold’ with KYE.

Sampa The Great’s ‘An Afro Future’ Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Wednesday 25 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 27 – Sydney, Opera House

Saturday 28 – Sydney, Opera House

JUNE

Wednesday 1 – Melbourne, The Forum

Thursday 2 – Melbourne, The Forum