Sampa The Great announces exclusive Sydney shows at Phoenix Central Park

Sampa The Great will perform two headlining shows in Sydney later this month, showcasing her new album at the city’s boutique venue Phoenix Central Park.

The shows, announced today (September 1), will mark the first time the rapper has performed at the venue, as well as the second time she’s performed in Sydney this year following her live return at Vivid. The performances will serve as a live showcase of her forthcoming second studio album, ‘As Above, So Below’, which is set for release next Friday (September 9).

The two shows will both take place on Wednesday September 14, a day before she begins a run of dates opening for Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever’ arena tour. The shows will be held at 6:30pm and 8:15pm, respectively, with both performances lasting approximately one hour.

As with every performance at Phoenix Central Park, tickets for the shows will only be available via the venue’s ballot system, which can be accessed here. Entrants to the ballot will be selected at random, and will be given access to a maximum of two tickets to either performance.

Beau Nielson, the creative director of Phoenix Central Park, praised Sampa in a press statement as “undoubtedly one of the most exciting artists working in contemporary music today”.

“Her performances at Phoenix Central Park will offer her fans a one-of-a-kind experience to connect with ‘As Above So Below’, what is sure to be an agenda-setting record,” he said. “We are thrilled Sampa has chosen Phoenix for this special opportunity.”

Sampa the Great announced ‘As Above, So Below’ in June. Three singles have been released thus far: ‘Lane’ (with Denzel Curry), ‘Never Forget’ and ‘Bona’. In her recent interview with NME, the rapper explained that the album is largely inhabited by her alter ego ‘Eve’.

“I feel like I had to grow to get to a point where I could be my truest Eve,” she said. “I could show myself and my vulnerability in a way that felt strong to me. It’s just parts of myself, framed around my womanhood, that needed time to grow and come to. I’m fully in my Eve power now.”