Sampa The Great announces short film ‘The Return’

Melbourne-based rapper Sampa The Great has announced a new short film based on the creation of her latest album, ‘The Return’. The video will premiere on YouTube at 11pm AEST tomorrow (April 22).

Watch the trailer below:

“Since we’re homebound Ive been thinking of my home a lot!” wrote Sampa in an Instagram post.

“Last year home wasn’t a constant for me with the making of the album and everything to do with it. Luckily we managed to capture the journey and made into a short film! We’ve decided to release it and show you the process behind the album, as well as the people in it and my home.”

“[The video is] a real gem that is super special, hope it moves you as much as it did me and my fam. Catch you on YouTube on the day of the premier, will be doing a little chat as well before the drop! Take care and be safe!”

Sampa The Great’s debut studio album, ‘The Return’, was released in September 2019. The record netted her the Australian Music Prize, making her the only musician to have clinched the prestigious accolade twice in its history. She previously won the award for her highly acclaimed 2017 mixtape, ‘The Birds And The BEE9’.