Sampa The Great, Ball Park Music and WAAX lead the nominations for the 2020 National Live Music Awards (NLMAs), with three categories each. Find the full list of nominees below.

The nominations for this year’s NLMAs were announced today (September 8), with public voting to run from September 8-24.

The winners will be announced via livestream on October 20, the night before BIGSOUND 2020 kicks off. A special invite-only, socially distanced gala will be held simultaneously at Brisbane’s The Triffid, with live performances and other presentations to be announced.

In a statement, NLMA board member and singer-songwriter Katie Noonan said she was “inspired and buoyed by the quality and diversity of nominations” from this year’s NLMAs.

“Live music in Australia is truly world-class and these nominations are the evidence,” Noonan said.

“Our industry was decimated within a matter of days mid-March and will be the last to

recover, but we fight on – to protect our amazing and resilient industry and all the

artists who make it the world-class beast it is! The phoenix will rise from the ashes of

this pandemic, and our amazing Australia music will be the soundtrack to its new

journey.”

A “Live Legend Award Presentation” was also scheduled for this year’s NLMAs, but both winners and organisers decided mutually to defer the presentation until next year, which will see two artists inducted into the NLMAs Hall of Fame for both 2020 and 2021.

NLMAs director Larry Heath said it was “an honour” to reveal this year’s list of nominees, despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s an honour to reveal the NLMAs Class of 2020, a group who reflect a year that is split

between normality and the exact opposite – but one that deserves to be celebrated

from start to end – for incredible performances, ingenuity and perseverance,” Heath said.

“We hope for those nominated, this is a glimmer a good news in what we know is a

very tough time for so many around the country involved in the live industry – from

the musician to the sound engineer, the venue owner to the festival booker. Our

thoughts are with all of you, the entire Australian live industry – the best damn live scene in the world.”

The full list of NLMAs Nominees for 2020 is:

Live Act of the Year

Ball Park Music

Genesis Owusu

Sampa The Great

Tropical Fuck Storm

WAAX

Live Voice of the Year

Montaigne

Ngaiire

Sampa The Great

Stella Donnelly

Zaachariaha Fielding (Electric Fields)

Live Guitarist of the Year

Bec Goring (Gordi, Alexander Biggs, Merpire)

Courtney Barnett

James Tidswell (Violent Soho)

Oscar Dawson (Holy Holy)

Stu Mackenzie (King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard)

Live Bassist of the Year

Fiona Kitschin (Tropical Fuck Storm)

Grace Barbé

Jennifer Aslett (Stella Donnelly)

Joe Russo (Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever)

Luke Henery (Violent Soho)

The Sheddy: Live Drummer of the Year

G-Flip

Lindy Morrison (Alex The Astronaut)

Talya Valenti (Stella Donnelly, Bolt Gun)

Tim Commandeur (Tkay Maidza, PNAU)

Tom Bloomfield (WAAX)

Live Instrumentalist of the Year

Kirsty Tickle (Party Dozen)

Silentjay (Sampa The Great)

Toby Chew Lee (Baker Boy, The Veronicas etc.)

Warren Ellis (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Dirty Three)

Zoe Davis (Cub Sport)

Live Event of the Year

BIGSOUND

St Jerome’s Laneway Festival

WOMADelaide

Woodford Folk Festival

Yours & Owls Festival

Photographer of the Year

Adrian Thompson

Jess Gleeson

Lauren Connelly

Michelle Grace Hunder

Tashi Hall

Live Music Journalist of the Year

Hayden Davies

Jules LeFevre

Kate Hennessy

Poppy Reid

Sosefina Fuamoli

International Tour of the Year

Elton John (Chugg & AEG)

Orville Peck (Live Nation & Secret Sounds)

Sleaford Mods (Handsome Tours)

The 1975 (Secret Sounds)

TOOL (Frontier Touring)

Best Live Act in NSW

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

DMA’s

Lime Cordiale

Ngaiire

Ruby Fields

Best Live Act in ACT

Aya Yves

Citizen Kay

Hope Wilkins

Kirklandd

Witchskull

Best Live Act in VIC

Alice Ivy

Cable Ties

Ceres

Kira Puru

Sampa The Great

Best Live Act in QLD

Jaguar Jonze

Mallrat

Miiesha

Violent Soho

WAAX

Best Live Act in WA

Great Gable

Stella Donnelly

Sly Withers

Southern River Band

Your Girl Pho

Best Live Act in NT

Caiti Baker

Kuya James

Mambali

Stevie Jean

Serina Pech

Best Live Act in TAS

A. Swayze and the Ghosts

Chase City

EWAH & The Vision of Paradise

Meres

Slag Queens

Best Live Act in SA

Bad//Dreems

Bromham

Lonelyspeck

My Chérie

West Thebarton

The nominees for the Special Achievement and the Musicians Making a Difference (MMAD) Awards are still to be announced.