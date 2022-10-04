Sampa The Great celebrates her song soundtracking new ‘Black Panther’ trailer

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered overnight, with Sampa The Great’s recent single ‘Never Forget’ – which also features Chef 187, Tio Nason and her sister Mwanjé – soundtracking it.

The recent NME Australia cover star released ‘Never Forget’ back in June, sharing it alongside the announcement of her second album, ‘As Above, So Below’.

At the time, Sampa described the song as “an ode to Zamrock music, a genre born in the ’70s combining traditional Zambian music and psychedelic rock”. More specifically, the song was inspired by music focused on the kalindula, a traditional style of Zambian bass guitar that features prominently on ‘Never Forget’.

Elements of the song are embedded throughout the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, interspersed with soundbites from the film and a new orchestral motif. Used most prominently are parts of the song’s outro, which stands out with traditional African chanting and cascading vocal harmonies, as well as a percussive instrumental rhythm.

Have a look at the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below, then see the music video for ‘Never Forget’:

Responding to her song’s inclusion in the trailer, Sampa tweeted this morning (October 4): “Can you imagine! Me … A Non billboard charting ass, No huge awards having ass, non Viral video ass, No Sold out Arena tour having ass Independent artist Whose song is on a Black Panther Trailer! This how God works. Thankful!!”

The new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows on from a teaser released in July, which saw the film’s lead characters mourning the death of character T’Challa/Black Panther – played by the late Chadwick Boseman in the original film – before offering a brief glimpse of an updated Black Panther suit. Boseman died following a battle with colon cancer in 2020.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release in Australian cinemas on November 10. It’ll see the return of Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman from the original Black Panther, with newcomers including Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne.

Meanwhile, last month saw Sampa cover Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘DNA’ for triple j’s Like a Version, marking her first appearance on the segment as a lead artist after guesting on instalments with Denzel Curry and Ecca Vandal.

September also brought the release of ‘As Above, So Below’, which, in addition to ‘Never Forget’, featured singles like the Denzel Curry-assisted ‘Lane’ and ‘Bona’. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams called it “a heartfelt, honest homage to a country and continent, created by a powerful, unapologetic artist”.