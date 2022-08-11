Sampa The Great, Crowded House and Jessica Mauboy lead new line-up announcement for Victoria’s Always Live series

Crowded House, Sampa The Great and Jessica Mauboy lead the those slated to perform as part of a concert series spearheaded by Victoria’s Always Live initiative.

The live music program was announced today (August 11), and will begin its rollout of state-wide concerts at the tail end of this year. Kickstarting the roster — which will broadly feature over 150 artists across more than 90 events — is Crowded House, who’ll perform Wodonga’s Gateway Lakes in November alongside support acts Angus & Julia Stone and Boy & Bear.

Crowded House join Sampa The Great and Jessica Mauboy as key highlights of the sprawling concert series. Mauboy will perform at Pioneer Park in the Victorian region of Bright in mid-November, while Sampa the Great will take to Melbourne’s Hamer Hall in early December. Both shows will follow an intimate concert from Dua Lipa, whose October show at the Palais Theatre also marks a standout in the Always Live music roster.

Lipa and Sampa the Great’s Melbourne appearances add to a slew of Always Live concerts based in Victoria’s metro areas. Across the series’ months-long run, the capital city will also host events featuring Briggs, Mo’Ju, Chasing Ghosts, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Claptone, among many others.

Meanwhile, alongside Mauboy and Crowded House, the regional leg of the series will host Nick Cave and Warren Ellis and Alice Skye, who’ll perform at outer-state venues in November and December respectively.

Aside from spearheading individual concerts, the Always Live program has also assembled a wide array of state-wide festivals, the earliest of which, Ocean Sounds, is headlined by Tash Sultana alongside Pierce Brothers, Kim Churchill and Kee’ahn. Elsewhere, Lovely Day and Chopped Festival will begin their multi-day runs in early December, and are headlined by The Teskey Brothers and Amyl And The Sniffers, respectively. See the full program here.

Speaking of the program — dubbed a “state-wide celebration of live contemporary music” — in a press statement, Always Live chairman Matt Gudinski said: “It’s exciting to see the program …brought to life, a new major event which reaffirms Victoria as the music state of Australia.”

The Always Live initiative was kickstarted in March of this year by the Foo Fighters’ stadium concert appearance in Geelong, and has since spearheaded a slew of music events including the Melbourne leg of Khruangbin‘s Australian tour and two headline shows by Cate Le Bon.