Sampa the Great will not perform at Bluesfest 2023

Sampa the Great will not perform at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2023, which has become the centre of a controversy due to its booking of the band Sticky Fingers.

The Zambian rapper was announced as a line-up addition alongside Sticky Fingers last Wednesday (February 15), but Double J reports that Sampa’s team had told Bluesfest even before the announcement that she would be dropping off the line-up.

“We started contact with Bluesfest to inform them of our standpoint within half an hour of receiving the embargoed press release and seeing the remainder of the line-up,” says the statement provided by a representative for Sampa the Great to Double J.

“We then delivered final confirmation to Bluesfest at 7:36pm AEDT on Tuesday 14 February that Sampa was coming off the line-up, in the hopes they would remove her from all materials before they announced the following day.”

Last week’s addition of Sticky Fingers to the line-up drew criticism online stemming from past allegations of racism and violence against frontman Dylan Frost, prompting the festival and festival director Peter Noble to defend the booking.

Earlier this week, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard pulled out from the line-up with a statement stating their opposition to “misogyny, racism, transphobia and violence”. Yesterday, Noble issued a new statement affirming that Sticky Fingers would play Bluesfest and stating that he “was and remain proud to give the band a chance at rehabilitation”.

As Double J notes, Sampa the Great’s name does not appear on the Bluesfest website or social media channels. NME has approached Bluesfest for comment. A representative for Sampa the Great directed NME to the statement published by Double J and declined further comment.

The other acts that were added to the Bluesfest line-up last week – namely a tribute for Uncle Archie Roach in association with the Archie Roach Foundation, Fools and Jerome Williams – remain on the line-up displayed on the Bluesfest website. The festival takes place over the Easter long weekend from April 6 to 10.

Sticky Fingers have yet to issue a statement on the controversy surrounding the booking, but did share a response to King Gizzard dropping off the line-up yesterday: Sticky Fingers shared on their Instagram Story a photo of King Gizzard with a band member obscured by the ‘PC Principal’ character from the show South Park.

Sticky Fingers went on hiatus in 2016 after allegations against frontman Dylan Frost that he had threatened Gamilaraay singer-songwriter Thelma Plum in a pub and made racist comments during a performance by the band Dispossessed (which Frost denied).

In December 2016, Frost issued a statement apologising for his “unacceptable” behaviour and revealing that he would be entering rehabilitation and therapy. In 2018, Frost was accused of harassing a transgender woman in a pub, which the band denied.

Sticky Fingers ended their hiatus in 2018 and have since released two albums, the most recent being 2022’s ‘Lekkerboy’. Two days ago, the band completed an eight-date tour of Europe and the UK.

In Noble’s most recent statement, the Bluesfest director said: “It has been suggested that because of the listing of Sticky Fingers, Bluesfest and I endorsed the lead singer’s ancient troubled behaviour. That suggestion is deplorable, untrue, and actionable as being defamatory.”

Noble also cited a social media comment that he said “well reflects [his] feelings” about the criticism of the Sticky Fingers booking. The comment, as reproduced by Noble, reads: “That whole situation happened 7 years ago and the lead singer of Sticky Fingers has been extremely apologetic and open about his bipolar schizophrenia and substance abuse during that time and is also Māori. They’ve done the work to try and make amends and took a long hiatus to fix things.”