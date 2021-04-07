Sampa the Great features on new remix of Gabriel Garzón-Montano’s ‘Agüita’ alongside Amber Mark

Sampa the Great appears on a new remix of Gabriel Garzón-Montano’s ‘Agüita’, the title track from the singer-songwriter’s 2020 album.

A new verse by the rapper opens the remix, which also features guest vocals from US songwriter Amber Mark.

“It’s always amazing to be able to connect across cultures and languages with music! Agüita is one of those dope songs that does that and it was amazing being part of this remix,” Sampa commented in a statement.

Listen to the remix below:

“This Agüita remix is special. Sampa and Amber came with their magic in usual form,” Garzon-Montano said. “Estoy muy agradecido a estas reinas por este remix. Un aguacero.” (I am very grateful to these queens for this remix. A downpour.)

The new version of ‘Agüita’ will arrive alongside a half.cool remix of album track ‘Mira My Look’, featuring Andrekza.

The ‘Agüita’ remix is the latest in a string of collaborations from Sampa over the last year or so. In 2020, she dropped a remix of her ‘Final Form’ track ‘Time’s Up’ featuring US rapper Junglepussy, and linked up with Dallas Woods and Baker Boy for the latter’s single ‘Better Days’.

Last year also saw Sampa feature on the Avalanches‘ latest album ‘We Will Always Love You’, joining Denzel Curry and Tricky on the song ‘Take Care in Your Dreaming’.