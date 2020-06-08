Sampa The Great performs at Black Lives Matter protest

Sampa The Great – real name Sampa Tembo – spoke and performed at Melbourne’s Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday (June 6).

Before protestors starting marching, Tembo made a speech about her experiences as an African woman living in Australia, saying she stood in solidarity with First Nations activists.

“As Africans on the continent, we know how it feels to be under colonial rule as those systems are still the choking us ’til this day,” she said.

“So we stand with all Black people, all over the world, who have one goal: to destroy those colonial systems.”

Tembo also performed ‘Freedom’ and ‘Final Form’, two tracks from her 2019 record ‘The Return’. Her sister provided backing vocals during the performance.

Earlier this month, as protests began nationwide in response to the killing of George Floyd, Tembo was one of many Australian artists sharing resources, statements and personal experiences on social media.

“No black owned platforms/festivals/labels or radio stations to fall back on in Australia and you wonder why some young Black/First Nations artists are too scared to speak on the racism and prejudice they face,” the singer said on Twitter.

In March, Sampa The Great won the Australian Music Prize for ‘The Return’. She is the only artist to win the award twice, after also taking it home for her 2017 mixtape, ‘The Birds and the BEE9’. In April this year, Sampa The Great released a short film delving into the creative process behind ‘The Return’.