Sampa The Great postpones US tour due to coronavirus

The Melbourne rapper was set to travel to the US in two weeks' time

Josh Martin
Sampa the Great Wide Open Space Festival 2020
Sampa The Great. Credit: Barun Chatterjee

Sampa The Great has postponed her North American tour due to coronavirus concerns.

The hip-hop artist announced the postponement in a brief statement on social media today, citing public health concerns and travel restrictions as the cause.

“The health of those who show love to my music and my crew is too much of a high priority,” she wrote.

In a second tweet, Sampa said replacement dates would be announced soon. She assured current ticketholders their tickets would remain valid, and that refunds would be available.

The artist was set to head to the US in two weeks’ time for a run of dates wrapping up in April. It’s unclear if her subsequent European dates are still set to go ahead. NME Australia has reached out to representatives for Sampa The Great for further comment, and will update this story if and when we receive a response.

Last week, Sampa won the 2019 Australian Music Prize for her debut album ‘The Return’, becoming the first artist to win the award twice.

Sampa The Great is one of many artists pulling the plug on tours and concerts in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, Melbourne trio Cable Ties also announced they were postponing their US tour. They were one of several Australian artists affected by the cancellation of Austin, Texas festival/conference SXSW last week.

Just today (March 13), three Australian festivals announced cancellations or postponements: Download Festival, Anthems Festival and Under The Southern Stars.

