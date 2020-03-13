Sampa The Great postpones US tour due to coronavirus

Sampa The Great has postponed her North American tour due to coronavirus concerns.

The hip-hop artist announced the postponement in a brief statement on social media today, citing public health concerns and travel restrictions as the cause.

Sad to announce that the ‘The North American Return Tour ‘ has been postponed. The health of those who show love to my music and my crew is too much of a high priority as well as travel restrictions in effect. — Sampa The Great (@Sampa_The_Great) March 13, 2020

Advertisement

“The health of those who show love to my music and my crew is too much of a high priority,” she wrote.

In a second tweet, Sampa said replacement dates would be announced soon. She assured current ticketholders their tickets would remain valid, and that refunds would be available.

The artist was set to head to the US in two weeks’ time for a run of dates wrapping up in April. It’s unclear if her subsequent European dates are still set to go ahead. NME Australia has reached out to representatives for Sampa The Great for further comment, and will update this story if and when we receive a response.

Last week, Sampa won the 2019 Australian Music Prize for her debut album ‘The Return’, becoming the first artist to win the award twice.

Sampa The Great is one of many artists pulling the plug on tours and concerts in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, Melbourne trio Cable Ties also announced they were postponing their US tour. They were one of several Australian artists affected by the cancellation of Austin, Texas festival/conference SXSW last week.

Advertisement

Just today (March 13), three Australian festivals announced cancellations or postponements: Download Festival, Anthems Festival and Under The Southern Stars.