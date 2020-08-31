Sampa The Great premieres new song ‘This Is The Light’ from Zambia

Sampa The Great has premiered a new song as part of her recently uploaded live performance from Zambia.

The rapper performed four songs, ‘Mwana’, ‘Freedom’, ‘Final Form’ and unreleased track ‘This Is The Light’ from Mosi-oa-Tunya, also known as Victoria Falls. The entire set was performed and shot by an all-Zambian crew.

The performance was part of Black August 2020, a free virtual benefit concert that seeks to free all political prisoners and abolish prisons in the United States. It was hosted by the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement and Movement For Black Lives (M4BL). Other acts that took part included Yasiin Bey, Rapsody, M-1 of dead prez and more.

Advertisement

Watch the stunning live performance below. Sampa introduces the new track at the 10:52 mark.

“I’m glad to be able to represent my country Zambia globally!” Sampa wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you to the Shoatz Family for having us be a part of Black August. Love always to the diaspora as we continue to bridge, connect and liberate globally.”

In July, Sampa shared the music video for ‘Time’s Up’, a track taken from her 2019 debut album ‘The Return’, featuring Melbourne rapper Krown.

Advertisement

Upon the track’s release, the rapper – real name Sampa Tembo – explained the track was “made to reflect a conversation between two young Black artists about the Australian music industry”.

“With the current atmosphere it’s an important time to address systemic racism within the music industry, especially as it slowly rebuilds,” Tembo said.

“Allyship should never be performative and as we continue past blackout day, all music orgs/labels should be put to task in bringing forward their initiatives for real change within their industry.”

Tembo was also nominated for three AIR awards this year, including Independent Album of the Year, Independent Song of the Year, and Best Independent Hip Hop Album or EP.