Sampa The Great teases music clip for ‘Time’s Up’

Sampa The Great has teased the release of a music video for her 2019 track, ‘Time’s Up’, featuring Melbourne rapper Krown.

Sampa announced the single by posting a brief video on social media this morning, writing “I’ve seen the industry kill dream of a dreamer”. The video is set for release on Wednesday July 22.

Watch the video below:

“I’ve seen the industry kill dream of a dreamer” Times up ft. @militarykrown

22 July pic.twitter.com/xP9qCMW0DS — Sampa The Great (@Sampa_The_Great) July 20, 2020

‘Time’s Up’ was included on Sampa The Great’s monumental debut album, ‘The Return’. Winning her the 2019 Australian Music Prize as well as the ARIA for Best Hip-Hop Release, ‘The Return’ spawned singles such as ‘Freedom’, ‘Final Form’, ‘Energy’ and ‘OMG’.

In addition to the album, Sampa released a short film also titled ‘The Return’ earlier this year.

“Last year home wasn’t a constant for me with the making of the album and everything to do with it,” she said of the film.

“Luckily we managed to capture the journey and made into a short film! We’ve decided to release it and show you the process behind the album, as well as the people in it and my home.”

While we haven’t heard any new releases from Sampa since 2019, it seems like she has new music in the pipeline. Denzel Curry recently posted a list of artists on social media, including Sampa, meaning a potential collaboration could be in the works.