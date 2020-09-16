Sampa The Great teases ‘Time’s Up’ remix with Junglepussy

Sampa The Great has teased a forthcoming remix of her track ‘Time’s Up’ featuring rapper Junglepussy, set for release later this week.

The remix was teased on social media this morning (September 16) for a Thursday (September 17) release, along with graffiti-style artwork by Mithsuca Berry.

Time’s Up remix featuring the goddess @JUNGLEPUSSY dropping Thursday 17th!! Artwork : By the amazingly talented 👑 @Mythsooka pic.twitter.com/3bo6ydnqL2 — Sampa The Great (@Sampa_The_Great) September 15, 2020

‘Time’s Up’ was released as part of Sampa The Great’s 2019 award-winning debut album, ‘The Return’. The accompanying music video arrived back in July.

“‘Time’s Up’ is a track that was made to reflect a conversation between two young Black artists about the Australian music industry. With the current atmosphere it’s an important time to address systemic racism within the music industry, especially as it slowly rebuilds,” the artist – real name Sampa Tembo – said in a statement at the time.

“Allyship should never be performative and as we continue past blackout day, all music orgs/labels should be put to task in bringing forward their initiatives for real change within their industry.”

Tembo’s recent work has earned her nominations at the forthcoming AIR and National Live Music Awards ceremonies.

Sampa The Great recently featured on The Avalanches’ latest release, ‘Take Care In Your Dreaming‘, alongside Denzel Curry and Tricky. Speaking to NME, The Avalanches explained how the collaboration came to be.

“We did a gig with her at 2017 at the Sydney Opera House with this amazing backdrop and wanted some special guest vocalists so we asked Sampa and she was amazing,” bandmate Tony Di Blasi said.

“We had a couple of hours rehearsal and she popped in. She’s pretty tiny but such a powerhouse with so much charisma. We were like, ‘Man, we’ve got to do a track with her at some point’.”

Additionally, Tembo premiered a new song ‘This Is The Light‘, during a recent live-streamed concert in Zambia.