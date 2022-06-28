Watch Sampa the Great perform unreleased song ‘Never Forget’ at Glastonbury 2022

During her set at Glastonbury 2022, Sampa the Great performed a new, unreleased song titled ‘Never Forget’.

Sampa discussed ‘Never Forget’ last year during an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, explaining that the song is a tribute to Zamrock. Zamrock is a genre of music that originated in the rapper’s home country of Zambia in the 1970s, blending African rhythms with elements of garage and psych rock.

“It’s so beautiful to know that these sounds are there, the sounds our parents listened to,” she said said of the song. “[My sister Mwanje] wrote the chorus herself. And then my cousin starts singing. It’s literally this thing when we are all in the studio, we are all riffing off each other, and we are all related to each other.”

Watch Sampa perform ‘Never Forget’ live during her Glastonbury set below:

‘Never Forget’ is one of many new tracks Sampa has played live recently. At her An Afro Future show in Melbourne earlier this month as part of RISING Festival, she also performed recent Denzel Curry collaboration ‘Lane’ and ‘Let Me Be Great’, which features Angélique Kidjo.

In a five-star review of the show, NME said that while the show demonstrated the rapper “has a long, exciting road ahead of her”, it also “felt in some ways like a culmination of everything she’d been working towards so far”.

“With An Afro Future, Sampa the Great had created her own table. In the Forum, for a few hours, it was Sampa’s world – a joyous, liberated paradigm – and we were all living in it.”

Sampa’s debut studio album, ‘The Return’, arrived back in 2019, and went on to win the Australian Music Prize. It made her the first artist to receive the honour twice, with her 2017 mixtape ‘Birds and the BEE9’ also winning the AMP.