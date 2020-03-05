Sampa The Great wins 2020 Australian Music Prize

Sampa The Great has won the Australian Music Prize for her 2019 debut album ‘The Return’.

“I thank the AMP for looking at solely the music and judging only that,” the Melbourne-based rapper said in a press statement.

“I would like to that everyone behind ‘The Return’ The executive producer Silent J. The community within the music. The authors behind the soul of the music. My parents and my family.”

Listen to the album’s title track below.

The announcement makes Sampa the only musician to have won the AMP twice in its history, previously receiving the coveted prize in 2017 for her mixtape, ‘The Birds And The BEE9’.

Sampa’s album won over a list of eight other previously announced finalists that included Thelma Plum, Julia Jacklin, Nick Cave and Amyl & The Sniffers.

The Australian Music Prize looks to highlight and recognise the diversity and creative achievements of Australian musicians to help further expand their musical careers. Previous recipients of the AMP have included Gurrumul, Courtney Barnett and The Jezabels. As this year’s recipient, Sampa The Great is also awarded a $30,000 cash prize.

“This year we had over 400 albums that met the eligible criteria for the award,” said AMP director Scott Murphy. “We couldn’t be happier to award the prize to Sampa The Great.

“‘The Return’ is truly an important record that will no doubt be held up as one of the all-time great bodies of work, for years to come.”