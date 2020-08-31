San Cisco announce ‘Between You And Me’ Fremantle album launch show

San Cisco have announced a special, one-off album launch show to celebrate the forthcoming release of their fourth album, ‘Between You And Me’.

The show will take place at the Fremantle Arts Centre on Friday October 30, with limited restrictions due to Western Australia’s consistently low number of coronavirus cases. The concert will also feature performances from Stella Donnelly and Adrian Dzvuke.

San Cisco, Donnelly and Dzvuke are all also set to play at the Wave Rock Weekender festival towards the end of September, alongside the likes of POND, Spacey Jane, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and more.

‘Between You And Me’ will be released at the end of this week (Friday September 4) and marks the band’s first album since 2017’s ‘The Water’.

“It’s a feeling we haven’t really had since the first record, when you release a bunch of songs you’ve been playing for two or three years,” San Cisco frontman Jordi Davieson said of the forthcoming album.

“We’ve really grown with these songs. I still love them the same as the day we wrote them,” he said.

The band have released five tracks from the album so far – ‘When I Dream’, ‘Skin’, ‘On The Line‘, ‘Messages’ and the title track.

The album is not the band’s only release of the year, having dropped their first EP in eight years, ‘Flaws‘, back in March.

Tickets for the ‘Between You And Me’ album launch show are available from 9am AWST this Thursday (September 3) via the band’s official website.