San Cisco announce massive Australian tour

San Cisco will tour nationally from next month, playing shows in twelve cities and regional hubs around the country.
The band’s ‘Between You And Me’ tour will celebrate their album of the same, which hit shelves and streaming services in September last year.
The Western Australian trio will kick off their tour in Coolangatta on May 26 and will be supported by Jaguar Jonze at each stop. The string of shows is set to wrap up in Hobart on July 2.
“The time has come for us to finally take our album, ‘Between You and Me’, out on the road!” the band wrote on social media today (April 6).
“We are beyond excited to play these songs for you along with a very exciting new live show that we’ve been working on.”
San Cisco have amended their previously announced show dates in Hobart and Kingscliff, moving venues and changing dates for both. All tickets for the previously announced dates are still valid, with full details listed below.
Tickets are on sale from 9am AEST this Friday (April 9) and pre-sale access is available from Thursday (April 8).
San Cisco’s ‘Between You And Me’ tour dates are:
May
Wednesday 26 — Coolangatta, The Cooly Hotel
Thursday 27 — Coolangatta, The Cooly Hotel
Friday 28 — Sydney, Enmore Theatre*
Saturday 29 — Wollongong, Uni Bar Hall
June
Friday 4 — Melbourne, The Forum*
Saturday 5 — Frankston, Pier Hotel
Thursday 10 — Brisbane, The Tivoli
Saturday 12 — Birtinya, Nightquarter
Sunday 13 — Coolangatta, The Cooly Hotel
Thursday 17 — Adelaide, The Gov*
Friday 18 — Canberra, UC Refectory*
Saturday 19 — Newcastle, NEX*
July
Thursday 1 — Torquay, Torquay Hotel
Friday 2 — Hobart, Goods Shed
*indicates San Cisco will play an early and late show.