San Cisco announce new album, ‘Between You And Me’

San Cisco have announced their first studio album in three years, titled ‘Between You And Me’. The announcement comes with the release of a new single, ‘Messages’.

‘Between You And Me’ will be released September 4 and features previously released tracks ‘When I Dream’, ‘Skin’, ‘On The Line’ and ‘Between You and Me’. See the full tracklist below.

The LP was recorded between Mullumbimby in New South Wales and the band’s own studio in Fremantle, and features production from Steve Schram and Pond’s James Ireland. It follows from the band’s 2017 album, ‘The Water’ and their 2020 EP, ‘Flaws’.

In a statement, band member Jordi Davieson said San Cisco are all “equally invested in this new album”.

“It’s a feeling we haven’t really had since the first record, when you release a bunch of songs you’ve been playing for two or three years. We’ve really grown with these songs. I still love them the same as the day we wrote them,” he said.

Listen to ‘Messages’ below:

The new track was described by Davieson as a “tongue-in-cheek bop about shitty friends”.

“Originally the lyrics were loosely inspired by my frustration with [drummer] Scarlett [Stevens] never replying to my messages, but when we decided the track would be much better with her singing vocals instead, she added in a few of her annoyances about me,” he said.

“It turned into quite a constructive process for our friendship! She still never replies to messages…”

So far, San Cisco have locked in three shows in support of the new album. All other dates on their previously announced Australian tour have been cancelled due to the pandemic. See their current tour dates here:

San Cisco’s Australia tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Saturday, 3 – Hobart, TAS, Hobart Uni Bar

Thursday, 8 – Kingscliff, NSW, Kingscliff Beach Hotel

Saturday, 10 – Birtinya, QLD, NightQuarter

The tracklist for ‘Between You And Me’ is:

1. ‘Skin’

2. ‘On The Line’

3. ‘Reasons’

4. ‘Messages’

5. ‘Shine’

6. ‘Alone’

7. ‘When I Dream’

8. ‘Gone’

9. ‘Flaws’

10. ‘Tell Me When You Leave Tonight’

11. ‘Between You And Me’