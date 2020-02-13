News Music News

San Cisco debut new single, ‘Reasons’, announce Australia tour

Their new EP, ‘Flaws’, arrives next month

Puah Ziwei
Credit: Pooneh Ghana

Fremantle indie pop band San Cisco have released a fresh single, ‘Reasons’, and announced a new Australia tour in support of their forthcoming EP, ‘Flaws’.

The six-date tour in April and May will take the three-member group to several regional locations and cities across Australia, including Hobart and Melbourne. At each stop of the trek, San Cisco will be supported by a different local musician, such as Dulcie in Fremantle show and Jaguar Jonze in Kingscliff.

Check out the full list of supporting acts and dates for their Australia tour below, and visit the band’s official website for ticketing information.

San Cisco also released a video for their new song, ‘Reasons’. The clip was filmed at Melbourne’s Coburg Town Hall and directed by Freya Esders, who also worked on the band’s visual for their 2019 single ‘Skin’. Both songs appear on San Cisco’s forthcoming EP, ‘Flaws’, which arrives March 27. It’s the prequel to their as-yet-untitled fourth studio album, due out later this year.

Watch the video for ‘Reasons’ below.

“This song is about letting the person you love know that you feel their pain and it is ok to be vulnerable,” guitarist and vocalist Jordi Davieson said in a press statement. “We make mistakes all the time but we can heal these fractures in our relationships with communication and trust. The sentiment is not about dismissing the pain but more about sharing it.”

San Cisco’s Aussie trek runs concurrently with their appearance at Groovin The Moo 2020. The festival will also feature appearances by American rapper Maxo Kream, British band Supergrass and singer Clairo, all of whom announced sideshows and tours around the festival today.

Shortly after their Australia tour, the band will tour the UK and Europe in May, hitting Glasglow, Leeds, London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

San Cisco will then tour North America in June, kicking things off in San Diego, California on June 16 and concluding the trek precisely a month later in Austin, Texas.

San Cisco’s Australia tour dates are:

Fremantle, Freo Social w/ Dulcie (April 19)
Hobart, Uni Bar w/ Eternal Crush (30)
Melbourne, Athenaeum Theatre w/ Eilish Gillian (May 1)
Birtinya, Nightquarter Live w/ Hallie (7)
Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel w/ Jaguar Jonze (8)
Narrabeen, Northern Beaches w/ Erthlings (10)

Also appearing at Groovin The Moo 2020

HELLO INTERNET! A few important points below 😉 1. Our new single ‘Reasons’ is out now everywhere. Stream the track + watch the music video from the link in bio. 👩‍👦‍👦 2. This sparkly new tune is from our upcoming ‘Flaws’ EP which will be released on Fri March 27 – a taste from our forthcoming album due later this year 😘 3. To celebrate all this, we are embarking on a three-month world tour in support of the EP with shows in Australia, UK/Europe & North America. Swipe right for all dates. Tickets and info from www.sancisco.com UK/EUR → On sale Fri Feb 14, 9AM GMT AUS → On sale Tues Feb 18, 9AM AEST US/CAN → On sale Fri Feb 21, 9AM ET Get ya tickets and dig in because it’s gonna be yummy 😋 Photo: @poonehghana / Design: @soda_studio

A post shared by San Cisco (@sanciscodisco) on

