San Cisco reunite post-isolation in new video for ‘On The Line’

San Cisco have shared a new single, entitled ‘On The Line,’

The song, released today (May 21), also serves as the first official single from their upcoming fourth studio album.

The band have also released an accompanying music video, directed by Brendan Hutchens. The video depicts the band reuniting after gathering restrictions eased in their native Western Australia.

Vocalist-guitarist Jordi Davieson said in a press statement that the video’s filming was the first time they’d been together in months.

“We appreciate that at the moment not everyone is as lucky as us here in Western Australia, to be able to come together in this way,” he said.

“We really hope that those who can’t will be able to reconnect with loved ones safely soon.”

Davieson goes on to describe ‘On the Line’ as a lament about a broken relationship.

“Where do you draw the line? When do you pull the plug?,” he said.

“How do you know if the juice is worth the squeeze? Do you pick up the pieces and move onto something new? Or stick it out for another round of romance? The game of love is never an easy one to play.”

San Cisco released the ‘Flaws’ EP back in March. The four-track release was a selection of tracks from their forthcoming album.

The indie-pop band were subsequently forced to cancel most of their planned ‘Flaws’ tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they have rescheduled dates in Hobart, Kingscliff and Birtinya for October.

More tour dates are expected to be announced soon.