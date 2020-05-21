GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

San Cisco reunite post-isolation in new video for ‘On The Line’

The first official single from their upcoming fourth album

By Josh Martin
san cisco australia tour 2020 new song reasons new EP flaws
Credit: Pooneh Ghana

San Cisco have shared a new single, entitled ‘On The Line,’

The song, released today (May 21), also serves as the first official single from their upcoming fourth studio album.

The band have also released an accompanying music video, directed by Brendan Hutchens. The video depicts the band reuniting after gathering restrictions eased in their native Western Australia.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

Vocalist-guitarist Jordi Davieson said in a press statement that the video’s filming was the first time they’d been together in months.

“We appreciate that at the moment not everyone is as lucky as us here in Western Australia, to be able to come together in this way,” he said.

“We really hope that those who can’t will be able to reconnect with loved ones safely soon.”

Davieson goes on to describe ‘On the Line’ as a lament about a broken relationship.

Advertisement

Where do you draw the line? When do you pull the plug?,” he said.

“How do you know if the juice is worth the squeeze? Do you pick up the pieces and move onto something new? Or stick it out for another round of romance? The game of love is never an easy one to play.”

San Cisco released the ‘Flaws’ EP back in March. The four-track release was a selection of tracks from their forthcoming album.

The indie-pop band were subsequently forced to cancel most of their planned ‘Flaws’ tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they have rescheduled dates in Hobart, Kingscliff and Birtinya for October.

More tour dates are expected to be announced soon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.