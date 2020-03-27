San Cisco release new EP and video

San Cisco have released a new EP titled ‘Flaws’, lead by a single of the same name. Listen to it below:

They’ve also shared a music video for the new single ‘Flaws’. Watch it below:

The four-track EP includes the previously released singles ‘Reason’ and ‘Skin’. The songs featured on ‘Flaws’ are a selection of tracks from San Cisco’s forthcoming and still-untitled fourth studio album.

Per a press statement, frontman Jordi Davidson wrote the new single shortly after a breakup, which sees him “reflecting and reconciling on personal issues”.

Tour dates promoting the ‘Flaws’ EP have been cancelled and postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to the band’s social media, Melbourne and Fremantle shows are permanently cancelled and will not be rescheduled. San Cisco hope to reschedule shows in Hobart, Kingscliff, Birtinya and Dee Why for September and October, but have not locked anything in. The band were also set to appear at the now-cancelled Groovin The Moo.

“Stay safe, stay healthy and look out for each other. In the meanwhile, support artists where you can. Stream their music, buy their merch, leave a comment or donate to Support Act. Every bit helps! We look forward to seeing you all again soon,” the band wrote in a press statement.