San Cisco set to play forthcoming AFL preliminary final pre-show in Perth

San Cisco have revealed they’ll be performing at this afternoon’s AFL preliminary final at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

The Fremantle three-piece will be taking to the stage this afternoon (September 10) at 5:15pm AWST, before the Melbourne Demons face off against the Geelong Cats.

The match comes a fortnight ahead of the 2021 AFL grand final, which will take place at the same stadium on September 25. No live music act has been announced for the game at the time of writing.

The grand final was moved to Perth from its usual home of the Melbourne Cricket Ground following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria. This marked the second year in a row, and second year ever, that the grand final was held outside of Victoria, with the 2020 event taking place in Brisbane. Cub Sport, DMA’S and Thelma Plum were just a few of the acts to perform ahead of the game.

San Cisco were halfway through an extensive nationwide tour when various COVID-19 outbreaks around the country threw it into disarray. One day ahead of their show at Gold Coast’s NightQuarter, the venue was abruptly closed as Queensland Health dubbed it “an unacceptable risk to public health”.

In response, San Cisco called on the Queensland government for compensation, matching the $60,000 expected gross revenue that they missed out on. In addition, they sought compensation for costs incurred by transport, accommodation and wages for touring personnel and more.