San Cisco share first new song in three years, ‘Lost Without You’

San Cisco have returned with a new track entitled ‘Lost Without You’, which serves as the lead single from their forthcoming fifth studio album.

The band both co-wrote and co-produced the new song with Pond drummer James Ireland – who previously worked with the Perth trio on their last album, 2020’s ‘Between You and Me’. In a press statement, the band described their comeback single as being about “the work that needs to go into a relationship”.

“It isn’t always sunshine and rainbows, and it takes a conscious effort to make things work,” they said. “We can also forget how important someone is to us, and all the meaningful history and challenges that come with a longer relationship.”

Advertisement

The release of the single has come with an accompanying music video, directed by Levi Strauss Cranston. The clip takes inspiration from the infamous criminal couple Bonnie & Clyde, and was filmed on location in Ipswich – a city in the south-east of Queensland. “We had a ball filming this,” the band continued in their statement.

“We worked with Levi and a brilliant team of creatives over three days in the Queensland heat to bring you this gem, inspired by ’60s new-wave cinema and B-grade spy/detective films of the same era. Scarlett [Stevens, drummer] loved playing a sexy double agent.”

Watch the video below:

Since the release of ‘Between You and Me’, San Cisco have shared remixes of two of the album’s singles (‘Reasons’ and ‘Skin’) – both by The Jungle Giants. An additional remix of the latter was also created by Gum & Ginoli – AKA Ireland and Pond bandmate Jay Watson. Last year, the band participated in The Wiggles‘ ‘ReWiggled’ covers compilation, performing a new version of their song ‘H.O.L.I.D.A.Y.’

The band have also been busy on the festival circuit, performing at events such as BASSINTHEGRASS, NYE In The Park and Beyond The Valley. In a review of the lattermost festival, NME noted that punters “flocked in droves” to see the band, who were described as “Australian festival favourites”.

Advertisement

“The crowd was electric throughout the entire performance, singing along to every word at a volume almost loud enough to drown out the band,” the review read.