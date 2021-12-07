San Cisco, Stella Donnelly and Katy Steele cover The Sleepy Jackson’s ‘Good Dancers’

San Cisco, Stella Donnelly and Katy Steele have covered ‘Good Dancers’ by The Sleepy Jackson as part of The Sound’s tribute to the Perth-native indie legends.

The latest episode of the ABC’s live music show – aired on Sunday (December 5) saw a live rendition of The Sleepy Jackson’s 2003 ‘Lovers’ cut, performed by the trio of local acts at Fremantle’s Victoria Hall.

Introducing the song, Donnelly said: “It’s been a part of the Western Australian music DNA since the song came out, and I think for all of us, it’s just been part of our lives.”

Steele – former frontwoman of Little Birdy and sister of The Sleepy Jackson’s Luke Steele – echoed the sentiment, adding: “It was kind of the first time the world heard The Sleepy Jackson was when they heard that song, so it’s kind of special for me as well.”

Watch the performance below:

San Cisco’s Scarlett Stevens mentioned how The Sleepy Jackson had influenced the early musical direction of her band. “It’s been a joy to cover this song,” she said.

The Sound returned for its third season on November 7, the season premiere featuring performances from Vance Joy and Spacey Jane.

The next episode saw Missy Higgins, Alex Lahey, merci, mercy and others performed, while the month wrapped up with sets from Baker Boy, Jessica Mauboy and Confidence Man.