San Cisco to perform livestream of new album ‘Between You And Me’

Fremantle trio San Cisco will be performing their new album ‘Between You And Me’ in a livestream show tomorrow (September 8).

The band took to social media to announce the livestream event, along with global broadcast times, including Los Angeles, Europe and the UK.

The outfit, comprised of Jordi Davieson, Josh Biondillo and Scarlett Stevens, shared a short teaser clip of themselves set up in a home studio, accompanied by two other musicians to bring tracks off their latest record to life.

The livestream kicks off at 9pm AEST via the band’s social media channels.

This will be the first time they’ve played ‘Between You And Me’ live, having released the album just last Friday (September 4).

In an interview with NME Australia, Davieson, Stevens and Biondillo explained how the outfit had to evolve their sound after the departure of old bandmate Nick Gardner in 2018. They talked about their musical inspirations, the artists and genres they drew on when creating ‘Between You And Me’.

“We were going through quite an array of influences,” says Biondillo. “Most of these songs started out just on an acoustic guitar because we were influenced by, at the time, West Coast Americana and bands like America.”

The trio also talked about how the new record felt like a reflection of their growth over the years.

“That’s kind of what this album symbolises in a way,” says Stevens. “Coming out of our early twenties and facing new challenges and assessing everything around you, making those life changes. I think that’s definitely reflected in ‘Between You And Me’.”

San Cisco will perform the album to live audiences in October at their Fremantle ‘Between You And I’ launch show, with support from Stella Donnelly and Adrian Dzvuke.

They’re also set to play a set at WA’s Wave Rock Weekender festival later this month, alongside POND, Spacey Jane, Psychadelic Porn Crumpets and more.