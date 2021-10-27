San Cisco, Winston Surfshirt, Odette to perform at Twilight At Taronga 2022

Outdoor concert series Twilight At Taronga has announced its line-up for 2022, which will run from late January to mid-February.

The announcement comes days after promoters announced the series’ return, which will take place two years on from its previous run. It also follows the announcement of other festivals in New South Wales across the first half of 2022, including Uncaged and Yours & Owls.

Singer-songwriter Josh Pyke will commence proceedings on January 28, having previously performed at Taronga Zoo as part of the series in 2016. The series will close on February 19, with a performance from two-time ARIA Hall of Famer Daryl Braithwaite.

Others set to perform include Perth indie-pop band San Cisco, Sydney natives Winston Surfshirt and neo-soul singer-songwriter Odette – who will co-headline with Washington.

The shows are set to run at a reduced capacity, in compliance with restrictions surrounding events in New South Wales as set out by the state government at the time of announcement. View the full list of dates and performers below.

The pre-sale for the series opens from midday on Tuesday November 2 from the Twilight At Taronga website.

The 2022 Twilight at Taronga line-up is:

JANUARY

Friday 28 – Josh Pyke

Saturday 29 – Winston Surfshirt

FEBRUARY

Thursday 3 – Vika & Linda

Friday 4 – James Morrison’s Big Band

Saturday 5 – Bjorn Again

Thursday 10 – Washington and Odette

Friday 11 – The Church

Saturday 12 – Comedy Gala

Friday 18 – San Cisco

Saturday 19 – Daryl Braithwaite