Saosin announce 2023 Australian tour

Californian post-hardcore mainstays Saosin have announced an Australian tour for next year, taking in five cities across the first half of March.

The run will kick off in Melbourne on Thursday March 9, when the band are scheduled to perform at the Croxton Bandroom. They’ll hit the stage at Sydney’s Metro Theatre next, playing there the following night (March 10) before they head to Brisbane’s Triffid that Saturday (March 11) and the Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide on Sunday (March 12). Rounding out the trip will be a Perth show on Tuesday March 14, set to go down at the Amplifier Bar.

Joining Saosin for all five shows will be Adelaide metalcore outfit Alt. Tickets go on sale at 9am local time next Thursday (November 17), with a pre-sale kicking off at the same time that Tuesday (November 15). Info on both sales can be found here.

Advertisement

The tour will mark Saosin’s first Down Under in almost 13 years, as well as their first here since their 2012 reunion, and their first here altogether with original vocalist Anthony Green.

Green formed the band with Chris Sorenson (bass), Alex Rodriguez (drums) and Beau Burchell (guitar, formerly keys) in 2003, but left the following year to form Circa Survive. They were then fronted by Cove Reba from 2004 to 2010, at which point they went on an indefinite hiatus. When they reformed two years later, Green stepped back into his original role.

During their tenure under Reba’s lead, Saosin toured Australia four times, playing both festivals and headline shows in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2010. They’ve since released their third album (and first with Green), ‘Along The Shadow’, which arrived in 2016 via Epitaph.

Saosin’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 9 – Naarm/Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

Friday 10 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 11 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Sunday 12 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Tuesday 14 – Boorloo/Perth, Amplifier Bar