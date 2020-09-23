Sarah Blasko announces 10th anniversary reissue of ‘As Day Follows Night’

Sarah Blasko has announced a commemorative 10th-anniversary reissue of her 2009 album, ‘As Day Follows Night’.

Blasko made the announcement this morning (September 23), which also happens to be her 44th birthday.

The reissue, which is available now on streaming services, features additional previously unreleased tracks. Physical copies of the re-issue are available for pre-order now, and will be accompanied by a bonus-disc entitled ‘Cinema Songs’.

To celebrate the release, Blasko will also be performing the album in a one-night-only ticketed live-stream on Thursday, October 8. Tickets are available here.

Watch the trailer below:

Furthermore, the reissue is also accompanied by a short documentary, ‘Rediscovering As Day Follows Night’.

Made by filmmaker and longtime Blasko collaborator Natalie Van Den Dungen, the documentary is set to include interviews with Bernard Fanning, Courtney Barnett and Robert Foster on the album’s legacy.

The documentary also speaks to members of Blasko’s band and others who were there during the album’s creation.

‘As Day Follows Night,’ Blasko’s third solo album, is widely considered a seminal release of hers.

It achieved a platinum sales certification in Australia, as well as ranking at #19 in Craig Mathieson, John O’Donnell, and Toby Creswell’s book ‘100 Best Australian Albums’.

In addition, it also won the J Award for Australian Album of the Year in 2009.

In triple j’s 2009 Hottest 100, Blasko placed back-to-back at numbers 29 and 28 with the album’s singles ‘All I Want’ and ‘We Won’t Run’, respectively.

Reissue plans for the album were delayed from 2019 to 2020, as she spent last year touring with Seeker Lover Keeper. The supergroup released its second album, ‘Wild Seeds’, last August.

Blasko has since given birth to her second child, Charlie, and produced Jack Colwell’s debut album ‘Swandream’.