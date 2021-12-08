Sarah Blasko announces 2022 Australian tour to celebrate ‘As Day Follows Night’ anniversary

Sarah Blasko has announced a three-date run of theatre shows for next year, celebrating the belated tenth anniversary of her landmark third album ‘As Day Follows Night’.

The record itself hit the milestone in 2019, with a tour lined up for the following year. COVID-19 put a damper on those plans, however, and Blasko instead delivered a special live-streamed performance last October. The album also received a deluxe reissue and a retrospective documentary, Rediscovering As Day Follows Night.

Blasko is now celebrating her seminal record in person, slating a trio of full-album performances along the east coast. The run will kick off in Melbourne on February 3, when she’ll play the Melbourne Recital Centre alongside Evelyn Ida Morris.

Advertisement

With lead support Alyx Dennison in tow, Blasko will then take to Sydney’s State Theatre on March 24. The tour will wrap up in Brisbane on April 9, with Elizabeth supporting Blasko at the latter. Tickets for all three shows are on sale now from Handsome Tours.

‘As Day Follows Night’ was a monumental success for Blasko, achieving platinum certification in Australia, as well as ranking at #19 in Craig Mathieson, John O’Donnell, and Toby Creswell’s book ‘100 Best Australian Albums’. In addition, it won the J Award for Australian Album Of The Year in 2009.

At the time of its release, Blasko described ‘As Day Follows Night’ as a “hopeful heartbreak” record, and explained: “This album feels more like it honestly expresses my tastes and my feelings. I think that in some of the songs you feel that you’re transported to another era, but I think it’s difficult to pinpoint when or where that is.”

Blasko has released three albums in the years following ‘As Day Follows Night’, the most recent of which being 2018’s ‘Depth Of Field’. Since then, Blasko has given birth to her second son, Charlie, and produced Jack Colwell’s debut album ‘Swandream’.