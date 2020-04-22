Sarah Blasko performs live cover of Talking Heads’ ‘This Must Be The Place’

Sydney-based singer-songwriter Sarah Blasko has covered ‘This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)’ by Talking Heads as part of The Australian‘s Isolation Room video series.

Watch Blasko’s performance below:

In an Instagram post sharing the cover, Blasko noted that she chose to cover her “favourite love song” for The Australian.

This Friday (April 24), the Sydney Opera House will live-stream Blasko’s 2013 concert as part of its digital program, From Our House to Yours. The 2013 concert features Blasko backed by a 40-piece orchestra, as part of her ‘I Awake’ tour. She and her current project, Seeker Lover Keeper, were recently forced to postpone their tour midway through.

In March, Blasko also took part in the second instalment of online livestream festival ISOL-AID, alongside artists including Courtney Barnett, Jen Cloher, Alex Lahey and more. The festival was organised to raise funds for Support Act, a crisis relief charity tailored for live entertainment workers. On April 20, Spotify announced it would match all donations to Support Act dollar-to-dollar, up to $10million USD.

Blasko’s performance is the 20th and latest episode from the Isolation Room series. Earlier episodes have included contributions from Nick Wolfe, The Living End’s Chris Cheney, and Missy Higgins, who covered The Beatles’ chart-topper, ‘Let It Be’.