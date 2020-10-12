Sarah Blasko to perform on tonight’s episode of ‘Q+A’

Australian singer-songwriter Sarah Blasko will be appearing on the ABC’s Q+A tonight, to perform a song from her third studio album ‘As Day Follows Night’.

She announced on social media today that she’ll be live in the studio for a rendition of ‘All I Want’, which was the first single to be released off the 2009 record.

I’m stopping by @QandA later this evening for a live performance of 'All I Want' from my record 'As Day Follows Night' – tune in from 9.35pm pic.twitter.com/BfrI6NYzgl — Sarah Blasko (@sarahblasko) October 12, 2020

Blasko reissued a deluxe version of the album earlier this year, to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

The special edition, which she announced on her 44th birthday, featured unreleased track ‘Into Light’, and a remix of ‘Hold On My Heart’, courtesy of The Presets.

As well as performing the entire album in a livestream upon the reissue’s release, Blasko also shared a short documentary titled Rediscovering As Day Follows Night.

Created by Natalie Den Dungen, the mini-doco included interviews with Courtney Barnett, Bernard Fanning and Robert Forster, who discussed the album’s legacy.

If you haven’t taken a moment to watch the beautiful mini-doc created by my good friend Natalie Van Den Dungen all about the making of 'As Day Follows Night', please do. Thanks to Robert, Courtney, Edrei, Bernard, Ben, John, Craig & Sally for their contribution & kind words! pic.twitter.com/eEJ6CaUXBW — Sarah Blasko (@sarahblasko) September 30, 2020

Blasko has given some iconic performances during her musical career, one of which was aired as part of the Sydney Opera House’s digital program in April. The original performance took place in 2013 and saw Blasko backed by a 40-piece orchestra for her first headline show at the venue.

It was dug out from the Opera House archives for the From Our House to Yours series, whose program has also featured Gordi performing ‘Our Two Skins’ to the empty venue, as well as Ziggy Ramo debuting ‘Black Thoughts’ live on stage.

Tune in to Q+A on the ABC tonight from 9.35pm AEDT to catch Blasko’s performance.