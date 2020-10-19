Sarah Blasko to play series of intimate 2020 shows

Sarah Blasko is set to play a series of intimate shows in New South Wales next month.

The bulk of her run of shows will take place at The Old 505 Theatre in Newtown, with 12 concerts across five days. She’ll be performing an early and a late show each day at the venue, which are capped at 51 people per performance.

The intimate gigs will be part concert and part conversation, with Blasko performing new works while inviting the audience into discussions about creative processes. With the making of her next album in mind, Blasko will also be recording the shows, and some of the recorded audio might make it onto her forthcoming record.

In addition to the Newtown shows, Blasko will then play a larger crowd at Sydney’s City Recital Hall and Wollongong’s Uni Bar, to round out the tour.

Last month, Blasko revealed that she would be reissuing her seminal album ‘As Day Follows Night’ to mark ten years since the record’s release. The reissue featured unreleased tracks and a bonus disc titled ‘Cinema Songs’, along with the announcement of a ticketed livestream performance, which took place on October 8.

In addition to the recent livestream, Blasko appeared on ABC’s Q+A last week, where she performed ‘All I Want’ from ‘As Day Follows Night’.

Sarah Blasko – All I Want | Live on Q+A Here I am performig 'All I Want' on Q+A on Monday night – celebrating 10 years of 'As Day Follows Night' – with Laurence Pike on drums, David Symes on double bass & David Hunt on piano. Thank you for watching! Posted by Sarah Blasko on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Blasko’s run of forthcoming shows are part of the NSW Government’s Great Southern Nights initiative, which was announced in August.

She’s one of many artists to lock in concert dates supported by the initiative, with Alex The Astronaut also announcing a “tour” today, Hayley Mary unveiling shows, and Tones And I locking in a Newcastle performance.

Sarah Blasko’s 2020 New South Wales tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

10-15 – The Old 505 Theatre, Sydney

21 – City Recital Hall, Sydney

25 – UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong