Sarah Mary Chadwick announces new album, ‘Me And Ennui Are Friends, Baby’

Melbourne singer Sarah Mary Chadwick has announced a new album, ‘Me And Ennui Are Friends, Baby’, set for release roughly a year after her latest LP’s arrival.

The album will be released on February 5, 2021 through Rice Is Nice. In addition to the album announcement, Chadwick has shared the lead single, ‘Every Loser Needs A Mother’, along with the accompanying music video.

Watch the clip for ‘Every Loser Needs A Mother’ below:

‘Me And Ennui Are Friends, Baby’ is the follow-up to Chadwick’s January album, ‘Please Daddy’. The album was given a four-star review by NME upon its release, saying, “While the intimacy of the songs makes this a challenging listen, there is a humbling bravery here”.

The album was also included in NME’s list of the best Australian albums for the first half of 2020.

Compared to the full band enlisted for ‘Please Daddy’, Chadwick’s forthcoming record will showcase just her and the piano. A handful of Melbourne launch shows will also be announced in the future.

The tracklist for ‘Me And Ennui Are Friends, Baby’ is:

1. ‘A Mother’s Love’

2. ‘At Your Leisure’

3. ‘That Feeling Like’

4. ‘Every Loser Needs A Mother’

5. ‘Me And Ennui Are Friends, Baby’

6. ‘Always Falling’

7. ‘Full Mood’

8. ‘Let’s Go Home’

9. ‘Don’t Like You Talking’

10. ‘I Was Much Better At Being Young Than You Are’

11. ‘When You’re Sleeping’

12. ‘Will The Lord Hold My Hand’