Sarah Mary Chadwick releases ‘Please Daddy’ demos

Melbourne singer-songwriter Sarah Mary Chadwick has shared the demos from her most recent studio album ‘Please Daddy’.

The album was originally released in January of this year. The new release contains demo versions of each song on ‘Please Daddy’, recorded solo by Chadwick before full band arrangements were added later on.

The stripped-back sketches reveal the earliest recordings of the album, a collection of meditations on grief and mental health that Chadwick engineered with longtime collaborator Geoffrey O’Connor and Evelyn Ida Morris.

Listen to a demo version of ‘All Lies’ taken from the collection below:

<a href="http://sarahmarychadwick.bandcamp.com/album/please-daddy-the-demos-2">Please Daddy, The Demos. by Sarah Mary Chadwick</a>

NME gave ‘Please Daddy’ a four-star review upon its release, saying Chadwick “channels grief with lacerating vulnerability” on the album and noting that “while the intimacy of the songs makes this a challenging listen, there is a humbling bravery here.”

‘Please Daddy’ is the sixth solo album from the prolific songwriter, who formerly fronted cult New Zealand grunge rock outfit Batrider. It follows her 2019 release ‘The Queen Who Stole the Sky’, performed and recorded live on Melbourne Town Hall’s 147 year-old grand organ.

‘Please Daddy, The Demos’ is available for download on Bandcamp now, with 100% of sales going directly to Chadwick for the entirety of the release.