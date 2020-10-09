Sarah Mary Chadwick shares retro music video for ‘Let’s Fight’

Sarah Mary Chadwick has shared a new music video for her single ‘Let’s Fight’, nearly nine months after its release.

The dreamy clip was shot and directed by fellow Rice Is Nice artist SPOD, aka Brent Griffin. It features sun-drenched shots of Chadwick strumming through the track with some retro video tint and editing.

In a press statement, the Melbourne singer-songwriter said the video was shot “over a dream weekend with people I love”.

“Life’s hard and it’s easy to fight but it’s the best thing in my life to me when you grab the joy that you can,” Chadwick said.

Watch the video below.

‘Let’s Fight’ appears on Chadwick’s last album ‘Please Daddy’, released back in January. Chadwick joked that her drummer Tim Deane-Freeman insists she can’t play the song live – “He’s tripping cause I invented it”.

In a four-star review, NME wrote that ‘Please Daddy’ “channels grief with lacerating vulnerability, feeling her way to a sense of peace”. It was also named one of the 15 best Australian albums of the year so far back in June. Chadwick released ‘Please Daddy, The Demos’ in May.

The last new music Chadwick shared was the unreleased ‘Sit Down and Pour’, included on the Chapter Music compilation ‘Midnight Meditations’ in July.

