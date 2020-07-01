Sarah Mary Chadwick shares unreleased song ‘Sit Down and Pour’

Sarah Mary Chadwick has shared an unreleased song, entitled ‘Sit Down and Pour’. It’s taken from the forthcoming Chapter Music compilation ‘Midnight Meditations’.

Listen to the mournful new single below.

Advertisement

Chadwick told Trouble Juice that the new song was inspired by a home cover of J.D Souther’s ‘Jesus in 3/4 Time’ performed by Sweet Whirl, aka Esther Edquist.

“I really loved it and wanted to have my own version of that type of song to play,” Chadwick explained.

Chadwick released her last studio album, ‘Please Daddy’, in January of this year. She shared the album’s demos in May. NME gave ‘Please Daddy’ a four-star review upon its release, saying Chadwick “channels grief with lacerating vulnerability” on the album and noting that “while the intimacy of the songs makes this a challenging listen, there is a humbling bravery here.”

‘Sit Down and Pour’ is the third song from ‘Midnight Meditations’ to be shared ahead of the compilation’s release on Friday (July 3). It follows on from ‘Rats on the Roof’ by The Green Child, and album opener ‘Nhaya (To See)’ by Yirinda. The compilation is set to feature 14 previously unreleased “contemplative, late night downbeat and ambient sounds” from Australian-based artists, spanning from the 80s to the present day.

Per a press release, ‘Midnight Meditations’ is designed to be listened to as a whole, aiming to “help listeners through long dark nights of the soul”.