Sarah McLeod releases new single ‘Chachi’s Theme’, announces 2021 tour

Singer-songwriter Sarah McLeod has released a new single titled ‘Chachi’s Theme’, along with details of an upcoming tour.

McLeod’s new track is an ode to her late dog, Chachi, who recently passed away at 15 years old. Clocking in at just over seven minutes, the piano ballad is a change of pace for the former Superjesus frontwoman.

Watch McLeod perform the song below:

“Chachi has been my everything for 15 years, she came with me on almost every Australian tour and everyone loved her,” McLeod captioned the video. “She recently passed away and I’ve been trying to work out how to live without her.”

Proceeds from sales of the song will be donated to the RSPCA.

McLeod also announced she’ll be embarking on a nationwide tour through February and March next year. Dubbed the ‘One Electric Lady’ tour, she’ll be performing shows in regional and metropolitan areas including Geelong, Nundah, Cronulla and Adelaide.

It comes after McLeod was forced to cancel her original solo tour, scheduled for April and May this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Named after her February single, ‘Killin It Til I’m Dead’, the tour was based off a concert concept she put together at the 2019 Melbourne Guitar Festival.

Sarah McLeod’s 2021 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 25 – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Friday 26 – The Workers Club, Geelong

MARCH

Friday 5 – Ballina RSL, Ballina

Saturday 6 – The Lounge, Nundah

Sunday 7 – The Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba

Thursday 11 – The Vanguard, Newtown

Friday 12 – Royal Hotel, Queanbeyan

Saturday 13 – The Brass Monkey, Cronulla

Friday 19 – Grace Emily Hotel, Adelaide