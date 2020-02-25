Sarah McLeod supports new single ‘Killin It Til I’m Dead’ with solo national tour

Sarah McLeod has announced a solo national tour to celebrate the release of her new single, ‘Killin It Til I’m Dead’. Find the song and full list of tour dates below.

The song, which was released on Monday (February 24), was the product of a songwriting podcast that McLeod had been a guest on. The Superjesus leader had appeared on the inaugural episode of Hatjam, hosted by Eskimo Joe’s Kav Temperley. McLeod’s episode was released last month.

In a statement, McLeod described ‘Killin It Til I’m Dead’ as “a comedic look at using self-generated confidence to overcome the blues”. Hear the song below:

Advertisement

The song also lends its title to McLeod’s upcoming national tour, which will kick off in Geelong on April 2 and move through regional and metropolitan cities. It concludes on May 2 in Newtown, NSW. Tickets are on sale via McLeod’s official site now.

McLeod will perform solo in a “dynamic” show based on a concert concept she put together for the Melbourne Guitar Festival last year. In a statement, she explained, “I had designed a guitar that plays bass as well, and curated a show around the new sound using triggers to create a full band sound.”

She added, “I love the idea of being able to put on a rock show totally solo – maybe it’s because I’m a self-confessed sonic power freak but I love the challenge of trying to do everything by myself. Fans of the softer acoustic numbers won’t be disappointed though, as I throw in a couple for diversity.”

Sarah McLeod’s ‘Killin It Til I’m Dead’ Australian tour dates are:

Geelong, The Workers Club (April 2)

Belgrave, Sooki Lounge (3)

Fitzroy, The Workers Club (4)

Nundah, The Lounge (11)

Mudgeeraba, Wallaby Hotel (12) – Free entry

Adelaide, Grace Emily Hotel (16)

Mount Gambier, The Pantry (17)

Port Lincoln, Soundcity (19)

Margaret River, Settlers Tavern (23)

Scarborough, Indian Ocean Hotel (24)

Perth, Lucy’s Love Shack (25)

Wollongong, La La La’s (30)

Islington, Hamilton Station Hotel (May 1)

Newtown, The Vanguard (2)