News Music News

Sarah Wolfe shares new single ‘100 Times’ featuring The Flowers

The Sydney pop artist's third single of 2020

By Josh Martin
Sarah Wolfe and The Flowers. Photo supplied.

Sarah Wolfe has released a new single ‘100 Times’, featuring Sydney indie popsters The Flowers.

The track continues Wolfe’s preference for working with close friends – The Flowers’ frontwoman Agnes O’Dwyer, who co-wrote the track, is her longtime best friend. It was produced by Wolfe’s partner Xavier Dunn. Listen to ‘100 Times’ below:

The single was written about a trip Wolfe and O’Dwyer took to New York last year. A music video, cut with the pair’s holiday footage, will be released next week.

“This song is our ode to nostalgia and our love letter to that amazing city. I’m holding out for the day we can eventually move there,” Wolfe said.

“A few months ago we decided to have a crack at writing a collab, so we got in the room with Xavier Dunn (who produced it) and smashed out “100 Times” in a few hours!”

O’Dywer said she believed “something was in the air during [the] writing session, the song came together so naturally and quickly”.

It’s the third single Wolfe has released this year, following ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ featuring Xavier Dunn and ‘U Think This Is A Game?’. Wolfe and Dunn’s entry into triple j Unearthed’s DIY Supergroup competition, titled ‘uso horny, iso lonely’, attracted attention from the station, although the competition was eventually won by mysterious hip-hop artist ROYBOY.

