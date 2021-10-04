Sarah Wolfe tackles social anxiety on fiery new single ‘Killing Time’

Sydney alt-pop artist Sarah Wolfe has shared a punchy new single titled ‘Killing Time’, using an energised, pseudo-punk soundscape to mask her lyrics’ soul-baring rawness.

Premiered last night (October 4) on triple j’s Home And Hosed program, the track stands out with dirty, overdriven guitars, a bold drum beat and subtle, yet impactful synths. On its chorus – channelling Weezer and Halsey in equal measures – Wolfe sings: “I’m not living, I’m just killing time / Caught up in the tangle of your lives / Suffocating on my own supply.”

Take a look at the self-directed film clip for ‘Killing Time’ below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Wolfe explained that ‘Killing Time’ was “very much about social anxiety: that everyone secretly hates you, no one wants to spend time with you, and all the pressure that swirls around your mind when you’re with a group of people.

“I really wanted to encapsulate the fear that you’re not living up to your full potential because you have so much anxiety holding you back. I know I’m not alone in these fears, so I want this track to remind the listener that their feelings are valid and they aren’t alone in the world.”

The singer-songwriter also pointed out that her new track was penned in just two hours, smashing it out alongside producer Xavier Dunn (Jack River, CXLOE) and songwriter Demi Louise.

‘Killing Time’ comes as Wolfe’s first release for 2021, and her debut on Cooking Vinyl. On her signing to the label, co-managing director Stu Harvey said: “Late last year I was working in my office, with triple j Unearthed playing, and it was one of those classic moments where a song stops you in your tracks.

“Sarah’s single ‘I’ll Never Be Happy Again’ hooked me; I loved the smart, fun lyrics, the production and the attitude. I went into a rabbit hole listening and reading everything I could, before reaching out to her. We talked for ages – she told me about her music and vision, then she sent some demos, and I knew when I woke up the next day still humming the hook, that we had to sign Sarah Wolfe to Cooking Vinyl Australia.”

Advertisement

After making her debut last March with a cover of Tommy James And The Shondells’ 1967 hit ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’, Wolfe released a series of standalone singles including ‘100 Times’ (featuring 90ivy, fka The Flowers) and ‘I’ll Never Be Happy Again’.