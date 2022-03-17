Sarah Wolfe untangles inner turmoil in new single ‘Spiders’

Sarah Wolfe once again explores her understanding of her own mental well-being in her new single, ‘Spiders’.

Jamming punk angst hard up against Wolfe’s signature pop sweetness, ‘Spiders’ makes use of heavily distorted guitars, laying on the ’00s emo aesthetic, while punctuating lyrics uphold thematic tension before Wolfe belts out an anthemic chorus.

In a press statement, the Sydney alt-pop artist said of ‘Spiders’: “It’s all about finding comfort in your safe space. We shouldn’t have to pretend to be ok to make other people feel better. You’re stuck with yourself so you may as well do all that you can to take care of your brain!”

Advertisement

Wolfe dropped the track today (March 17) alongside a DIY music video – erratic, intricate and bleeding, with a captivating, yet subtle danger.

Watch it below:

The release of ‘Spiders’ marks Wolfe’s second through her label, Cooking Vinyl, after dropped a fiery single titled ‘Killing Time’ back in October 2021.

Where that single explored themes of social anxiety, its predecessors – standalone singles ‘100 Times’ (featuring 90ivy, fka The Flowers) and ‘I’ll Never Be Happy Again’ – dealt with similar topics, respectively touching on feelings of nostalgia and the aftermath of a bad breakup.

Advertisement

March 2020 marked Wolfe’s debut release, a cover of Tommy James And The Shondells’ 1967 hit ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’, featuring Wolfe’s partner, producer and collaborator, Xavier Dunn.