‘Satan shoes’ endorsed by Lil Nas X face product recall after Nike lawsuit

The controversial shoes were launched last month

By Nick Reilly
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X, 2021. Credit: Press.

The ‘Satan shoes’ which allegedly contained a drop of human blood are to be recalled following a lawsuit from Nike.

The shoes are customised Nike Air Max 97s and were designed without the sportswear giant’s permission upon launch last month.

They were also endorsed by Lil Nas X as a tie-in with his latest track, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’, which comes accompanied by a music video showing the rapper sliding into hell via a pole and giving Satan a lap dance.

Nike has now filed a successful trademark infringement lawsuit against MSCHF Product Studio, the sellers of the footwear, with a product recall included as part of the settlement.

Only 666 pairs were made, and they sold for $1,018 (£741) a pair, but buyers will now be refunded for the purchase by MSCHF “to remove them from circulation”.

The black and red trainers were printed with the words “Luke 10:18″ printed on them – a Biblical verse that refers to Satan’s fall from heaven.

David Bernstein, chair of the intellectual property litigation group at Debevoise & Plimpton and a representative for MSCHF, said the artistic intent of the shoes was”dramatically amplified” by Nike’s lawsuit.

He said: “MSCHF intended to comment on the absurdity of the collaboration culture practiced by some brands, and about the perniciousness of intolerance.

“Having achieved its artistic purpose, MSCHF is pleased to have resolved the lawsuit.”

Lil Nas X has not been named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but has poked fun at Nike’s decision to sue on social media.

“Y’all keep streaming call me by your name so i can pay for this damn nike lawsuit,” he said on social media.

