‘Satan shoes’ endorsed by Lil Nas X face product recall after Nike lawsuit

The ‘Satan shoes’ which allegedly contained a drop of human blood are to be recalled following a lawsuit from Nike.

The shoes are customised Nike Air Max 97s and were designed without the sportswear giant’s permission upon launch last month.

They were also endorsed by Lil Nas X as a tie-in with his latest track, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’, which comes accompanied by a music video showing the rapper sliding into hell via a pole and giving Satan a lap dance.

BREAKING: Nike was granted a temporary restraining order, stopping MSCHF from fulfilling any orders of their Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes." pic.twitter.com/h3Xzxd7irA — SAINT (@saint) April 1, 2021

Advertisement

Nike has now filed a successful trademark infringement lawsuit against MSCHF Product Studio, the sellers of the footwear, with a product recall included as part of the settlement.

Only 666 pairs were made, and they sold for $1,018 (£741) a pair, but buyers will now be refunded for the purchase by MSCHF “to remove them from circulation”.

The black and red trainers were printed with the words “Luke 10:18″ printed on them – a Biblical verse that refers to Satan’s fall from heaven.

David Bernstein, chair of the intellectual property litigation group at Debevoise & Plimpton and a representative for MSCHF, said the artistic intent of the shoes was”dramatically amplified” by Nike’s lawsuit.

He said: “MSCHF intended to comment on the absurdity of the collaboration culture practiced by some brands, and about the perniciousness of intolerance.

y’all keep streaming call me by your name so i can pay for this damn nike lawsuit 😩 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 9, 2021

Advertisement

“Having achieved its artistic purpose, MSCHF is pleased to have resolved the lawsuit.”

Lil Nas X has not been named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but has poked fun at Nike’s decision to sue on social media.

“Y’all keep streaming call me by your name so i can pay for this damn nike lawsuit,” he said on social media.