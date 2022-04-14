Sault tease new project ‘Air’ with snippets of fresh music

Sault appear to be teasing a new project called ‘Air’ after wiping their instagram and uploading five snippets of new music – listen below.

The series of new posts begins with an image that sees the word “Air” written onto a blank background, similar to album covers for Sault’s previous records ‘5’, ‘7’ and ‘Nine’.

That post is then followed by five of the same image of a painted figure looking out over the Earth from on high. Each one is accompanied by a snippet of music and what could be song titles.

‘Solar’, ‘Heart’, ‘Lous Higher’ and ‘Air’ are all snippets of bold, atmospheric instrumentals with an orchestral edge while ‘Time Is Precious’ features the choral lyrics: “Don’t waste time, ‘cos time is precious/ It’s your only time you got here, life will always bring its pressures/ Use it wisely, keep those treasures.”

Check it out below:

The band took a similar approach for ‘Nine’, which was first mentioned in an Instagram post and then released in full a few weeks later.

Sault were nominated for the 2021 Mercury Music Prize for their album ‘Untitled (Rise)’. They lost out to Arlo Parks’ acclaimed debut ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’.

However with four nods, Sault member Inflo – real name Dean Josiah Cover – is the most-nominated artist at this year’s Ivor Novello awards. Inflo is up for Best Album for his work on Sault’s ‘Nine’ and ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert‘ by Little Simz as well as ‘Mother’ by Cleo Sol.

He’s also nominated for Best Contemporary Song for his work on ‘I Love You, I Hate You’

by Little Simz.

Speaking about her working relationship with Inflo to NME, Little Simz said that their “chemistry is just unmatched”.

“He trusts my ear and I trust his; we push each other,” Simz explained. “We’re also both fearless where there is no boundary or no limit of what we can try in the studio. There’s just the freedom to create and if it works, sick, but I think having the space to try new things is what I love most about working with ‘Flo.”