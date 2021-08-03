Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes shares rewrite of ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ pitched by advertising company

Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes has taken to Twitter to share a rewrite of one of the band’s hits pitched to him by an advertising company.

Posting lyrics of the rewrite on social media, Hayes said that the company were asking him to re-record Savage Garden’s 1997 hit ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ for a television commercial.

While the company that made the pitch and the client they were pitching for is unknown, it appears to be for a food delivery service.

Advertisement

In the shared snippet, the song’s chrous – “I wanna stand with you on a mountain/I wanna bathe with you in the sea” – has been changed to: “I want to stand with you on food mountain/I want to float with you in some cheese“.

Before sharing the lyrics, Hayes wrote on Twitter, “If you knew how much money I turn down and how hard I fight to protect your high school memories…”

If you knew how much money I turn down and how hard I fight to protect your high school memories… pic.twitter.com/ukgfPD0xSY — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) August 2, 2021

The post has garnered significant attention on Twitter, even prompting Frenzal Rhomb’s Lindsay McDougall to record himself performing the suggested rewrite.

I’m certainly not the only person who’s gonna do this, but I had to give it a go. Maybe we can all split the proceeds. pic.twitter.com/8y9L5tgwIE — Lindsay McDowens (@doctormcdougall) August 3, 2021

Of course, ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ brought Savage Garden, comprised of Hayes and Daniel Jones, huge success. The song peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and won them an ARIA award in 1997 for ‘Single Of The Year’.

Advertisement

The band won a record ten awards, of 13 nominations, at the 1997 ARIA Awards, with ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ losing ‘Song Of The Year’ to another Savage Garden track, ‘To The Moon And Back.