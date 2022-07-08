Saviour keyboardist and vocalist Shontay Snow says she has been removed from the band

Shontay Snow, keyboardist and vocalist for Perth metalcore outfit Saviour, has announced that she is no longer a part of the band.

“I was so excited to get back on stage to do what I love but instead, with a broken heart, I am sharing that I am no longer considered an ‘essential’ member of Saviour,” Snow wrote in an Instagram story posted earlier today (July 8).

Snow added that she couldn’t speak on the matter any further. “I will just wish the majority of the boys all the best,” she continued, concluding by apologising to any fans who had tickets to the band’s hometown show at Lynott’s Lounge in Perth tonight – their first in three years.

Saviour – who are now a quintet consisting of vocalist Bryant Best, guitars Daniel Rees and Curtis Tunks, bassist Chris Pearce and drummer Michael Matta – are yet to comment on Snow’s departure from the band.

Snow joined Saviour as a full-time member in early 2016, after featuring heavily on their 2013 album ‘First Light To My Death Bed’. She went on to perform live with the band and appeared on their following three albums – 2017’s ‘Let Me Leave’, 2020’s ‘A Lunar Rose’ and ‘Shine & Fade’, which arrived in April of this year.

Outside of her work in Saviour, Snow has released music as a solo artist for some time. Her most recent single, ‘Bukowski’, was released in late 2020.