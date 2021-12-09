Saweetie discusses mental health and feeling overworked: “I try to take things day to day”

Saweetie has discussed her mental health and well-being in a new interview, revealing that she is looking to find more “balance” in her life.

Speaking to People, the rapper reflected on how busy her 2021 has been. The year has included working on her long-awaited debut album ‘Pretty Bitch Music’, a bumper live schedule, hosting duties at the MTV EMAs, and a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“I can’t believe I worked this hard,” she said. “I try to take things day to day. Sometimes I can’t look at my calendar on my weekly schedule because it’ll give me anxiety. I feel like what I’m working for is starting to pay off, so I’m just really grateful to be acknowledged.”

Saweetie also admitted, “I struggle with my mental health”, and revealed she often finds that she doesn’t have time for herself “at all”.

“It’s like I live, sleep, eat and breathe music and business,” she explained. “My team is really small, so I have to take on responsibilities that eventually somebody else will, but because my team is small, I have to help them out.”

She said that the key for her is finding “balance” because she has been super focused on her career.

“Everything is just work, work, work and I don’t have an outlet,” she said. “I don’t have a therapist. I don’t hang out with any of my friends because I work so much, so it’s just trying to thug it out into until the New Year.”

Saweetie added that she hopes to relax during the festive period, noting that she will be spending her vacation time somewhere tropical.

“I feel like I’m being run down to the ground right now and my body doesn’t feel good. I’ve had mental breakdowns and it’s just really stressful, but it’s nice to be acknowledged because it lets me know that my hard work isn’t going unnoticed.”

Last month, Saweetie released her latest single, ‘Icy Chain’. Produced by Dr. Luke, Rocco Did It Again! and Lil Aaron, the track marks the third collaboration between Saweetie and Dr. Luke, after January’s Doja Cat collaboration ‘Best Friend’ and 2020 single ‘Tap In’.

