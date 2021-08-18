Saweetie talks homophobia in hip-hop: “We all bleed the same”

Saweetie has spoken out about homophobia in hip-hop during a new interview.
Misogyny and homophobia within the culture has been a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks, following the controversial backlash to Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow‘s ‘Industry Baby’ video as well as DaBaby’s hateful remarks at Rolling Loud Miami.
Speaking to People magazine, Saweetie has now weighed in on the issue, saying she believes it is necessary to “call out what we’re uncomfortable with”.
“I think that it’s important that we all respect each other. We all bleed the same,” she told the publication following her performance at Sprite’s Live From The Label virtual concert series, referring to her LGBTQ+ fans.
“We’re all human beings. I was raised in a household that believes in respecting everyone, no matter who they are, no matter what they do, because at the end of the day, we’re all equal.”
She added: “We all need to call out what we’re uncomfortable with. We need to call out what we stand for and for what we believe is right.”
Saweetie’s comments come after Megan Thee Stallion recently declared that hip-hop’s reckoning with homophobia was long overdue.
“It is about time,” the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ rapper said. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”
Earlier this month, 11 organisations in HIV/AIDS prevention, education and treatment penned an open letter to DaBaby requesting a private meeting to address his controversial comments.
Organisations such as GLAAD, Black AIDS Institute, Prevention Access Campaign, and more, as well as leading academics, delivered the address after the rapper (real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) issued an apology for his homophobic rant at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival last month.
During his performance, the rapper encouraged the crowd to put their mobile phone flashlights in the air if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks”.
Elsewhere, he said: “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”
Apologising for his comments on Monday (Aug 2), DaBaby said: “I want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.
“Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.
“I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”
Soon after making his apology it appeared to be have been deleted from his Instagram page.
Meanwhile, Nick Cannon has voiced his support for DaBaby following the rapper’s recent apology.