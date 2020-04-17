SBS announces ‘Eurovision 2020: Big Night In!’

SBS has announced Eurovision 2020: Big Night In! after the original live event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Premiering on Saturday May 16 at 7.30pm AEST, SBS has invited Eurovision fans to celebrate the original contenders of the 2020 event by asking them to vote for their favourite three 2020 acts from all competing nations. Fans can tune into the countdown of results over the three hour broadcast.

Voting is open from today until Sunday May 3.

The televised event will be hosted by radio and television personality Myf Warhurst and comedian Joel Creasey and will feature an exclusive studio performance from Montaigne, winner of Eurovision: Australia Decides, of the song she would have performed in The Netherlands next month.

Watch Montaigne‘s Eurovision: Australia Decides performance of ‘Don’t Break Me’ below:

“Myf and I are stoked to be able to celebrate Eurovision with Australia as we countdown to your favourite 2020 artists and songs,” Creasey said in a press statement. “Eurovision 2020: Big Night In! is going to be bigger than a big night out, but won’t break the bank and you’ll still feel good about your decision the next day (well, hopefully!).”



Eurovision 2020: Big Night In! will be part of a week-long celebration of all things Eurovision on SBS, running from May 10 to 17. SBS will broadcast a special two-hour program, Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light from The Netherlands on Sunday May 17 which will showcase all 41 contending songs in a non-competitive format.

In March, Eurovision organisers announced they were working to arrange “alternative programming” of the global competition. As Australia’s Eurovision 2020 representative, Montaigne weighed in on the decision to cancel the live 2020 event, calling it “the most responsible and ethical decision”.

Montaigne is set to perform later today (April 17) on Instagram Live for School Strike 4 Climate.