Scabz announce debut album, ‘Pressure’

Rambunctious Sydney punks SCABZ have announced the forthcoming release of their debut album, ‘Pressure’, due out Friday, November 30.

To celebrate the album announcement, SCABZ have released a new single, the blistering and politically-tinged ‘Guess Who?’.

Packed with sharp political commentary by lead singer Siobhan Poynton and wild with fiery guitars and rabid rhythms, ‘Guess Who?’, is a satire-drenched offering from SCABZ.

‘Guess Who?’ follows the release of previous singles ‘What You Stand For?’ and ‘Feel Good Summer’.

Listen to ‘Guess Who?’ below:

“I was walking down King Street [Newtown, Sydney] one day and just so happened to end up behind a pack of coppers doing the rounds of an early afternoon, going into every pub, checking in on ‘safety’ and hassling people at the train station,” Poynton said of the song in a press statement.

“They all seemed to get along so well and enjoy each other’s company, even though everyone else wanted them to piss off.

“And I remember thinking it must be a real particular kind of person from a young age who wants to be a cop, and that would make a funny song. So, I popped into the pub Loz works at, and we started writing the lyrics.”

Since their inception, SCABZ have shared the live stage with the likes of Skeggs, Ruby Fields, Bugs, as well as appearing at festivals like Yours & Owls and Bigsound.